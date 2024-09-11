Investigation into Kansas City Chiefs fans’ deaths nearing a dramatic end, homeowner’s attorney says

Nine months after three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead in their friend’s snowy backyard, the homeowner’s attorney believes that criminal charges will finally be levied in their deaths — but not against his client.

On Jan. 9, 37-year-old Clayton McGeeney, 38-year-old Ricky Johnson and 36-year-old David Harrington were found dead on Jordan Willis’ Kansas City property by McGeeney’s fiancée. Two days earlier, they had come to Willis’ home to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers. Willis could not be reached by phone and did not answer his door in the days that the families searched for their relatives who never returned home.

Although preliminary autopsy results shared with the media by family members indicate that fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana were in their systems, the deceased men’s families have maintained that Willis was involved in their deaths, with some threatening to file civil suits against the homeowner.

On Tuesday, Willis’ attorney John Picerno told Fox News Digital that “charges [will be] forthcoming in the next few weeks,” based on “internal conversations” with prosecutors.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS’ DEATHS: VICTIMS’ FAMILIES AT ODDS OVER ‘ANGRY’ SPECULATION, LAWYER SAYS

“I can say with confidence that my client will not be charged in that regard,” Picerno said. “My client will not be charged in any manner with having to do with the untimely death of his friends.”

When asked who would face criminal charges in the men’s deaths, Picerno replied, “The criminal liability could be for a felony murder charge if somebody provided those young men with drugs.”

Fox News Digital previously reported that a fifth man, who Fox News Digital has chosen not to name unless criminal charges are filed, was in Willis’ home at Northwest 83rd Terrace on Jan. 7 — but that man told Fox 4 that he left while the men were still watching the game, and he stressed that he was not the last person to see them alive.

That fifth man’s attorney could not be reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS’ DEATHS: FAMILIES AT ODDS THREATEN LAWSUITS AGAINST EACH OTHER

Picerno said that the length of the probe, which the Kansas City Police Department has repeatedly characterized as a death investigation rather than a homicide investigation, is “definitely out of the ordinary.”

He also said his client voluntarily handed over all his electronic devices to police early in the investigation, along with DNA samples.

“I don’t know what caused this investigation to go on for nine months,” Picerno said. “That would be a better question answered by the prosecutors.”

The Platte County Prosecutor’s office could not be reached by Fox News Digital, nor could the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS DEATHS: ‘WALTER WHITE NARRATIVE’ ABOUT PARTY HOST IS ‘OUT OF CONTROL,’ SOURCE SAYS

Although he is “confident” that his client will avoid criminal prosecution, Picerno said that civil charges are likely on his horizon. He said he has been contacted by attorneys representing the men’s families and noted that the statute of limitations on these types of cases is five years in Missouri.

Jordan Willis, who moved out of his Kansas City home and enrolled into a rehabilitation program after his friends’ deaths, has had his “life changed forever,” Picerno said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s an awful thing when people have already presumed you’re guilty without real evidence,” Picerno said. “It’s a tough road to home, and he’s managing it as best he can.”

A source close to the Willis family told Fox News Digital that the 39-year-old Ph.D. holder and research scientist “still struggles with the aftermath of all of this.”

“[He] not only lost good friends of his, but [had] many people turn on him,” the source said.

“It affected every part of his life, and he’s doing the best he can,” the source continued. “He has been helping with his dad’s care this year, and trying to stay positive.”