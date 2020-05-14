Intruder enters Kansas home, stands over sleeping teenage girl, video shows

Bone-chilling footage was recorded last Friday of an intruder quietly standing over a teenage girl asleep inside her Kansas home.

Aniyah Robinson, 15, was asleep in bed, as home surveillance video captured a hooded suspect — who is currently at large — silently entering the home and lurking over her around 2:30 a.m.

When she woke up, the teenage girl felt like it was something out of a bad dream, or a horror movie.

“It just scared me because of the fact that somebody was sitting over watching me that I didn’t know,” said Robinson, according to Wichita’s KAKE. “It’s just scary.”

After the frightening realization, Aniyah’s mother, Angel, said her daughter lept up and started screaming and yelling to let her know a stranger was inside their home. When the adrenaline set in, Angel made sure Aniyah and her other daughter, 2, were safe before calling the police and alerting her mother of the scary situation.

“She says, ‘Hey, Mom, he’s in the house right now.’ I said, ‘right now?'” Carol Robinson, Aniyah’s grandmother, told the station. “I said, ‘I’m on the way.’ because I’m not thinking about the weapons or nothing. I was thinking he was going to get a beat down.”

The family’s Ring camera they recently purchased saw the man creeping around the house and going into bedrooms. He didn’t appear to steal anything and when police arrived, the suspect had already fled.

“He didn’t take anything and I think that’s scarier,” Angel said. “Because what did you want? I don’t know what you want, are you going to come back?”

Their family hopes the video is enough for police or people in the area to identify the intruder.

“You don’t know if he’s done this before,” Angel added, according to the station. “Next time it might be something different or you know who knows what he’s thinking.”