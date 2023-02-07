Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire

An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and snuck into the area where the president’s Air Force One planes are kept before being fired upon by a base resident Monday.

The individual gained access to the base Monday morning, before being spotted inside the hangar housing a fleet or Air Force One jets and other presidential aircraft. A base resident inside the building fired a single shot, and then security arrived to arrest the man. He remains unidentified.

“A man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area. A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter.

SPY BALLOON LIKELY SENT EXTENSIVE INTELLIGENCE TO CHINA, EXPERTS SAY

In addition to Air Force One planes, the hangar houses Marine One helicopters and the massive “doomsday” plan that could serve as a mobile command center for the president in the event of major emergency, according to The Associated Press.

Officials have not stated the man’s motive for entering the facility, though their investigation is ongoing.

NAVY DIVERS RECOVER CHINA SPY BALLOON DEBRIS WITH COAST GUARD, NAVY SHIPS ON SITE

U.S. presidents have used Joint Base Andrews as the home of Air Force One for decades. President Biden and others frequently fly from the White House to the Maryland base on Marine One before taking longer trips on the presidential jet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has often used the base to fly to his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.