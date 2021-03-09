Interview with Sussexs' devastating to William and Kate: royal expert

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview ‘upsetting’ to Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘devastated’: royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has reportedly left their family members feeling sour.

During their two-hour chat, the Sussexes addressed the difficulties in their relationships with their royal family members.

Markle addressed a rumor that she made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry around the time of her wedding to Harry, explaining that it was actually the other way around.

Additionally, Harry revealed that he and his brother, Prince William, have put “space” between themselves following the drama surrounding Harry’s exit from his royal duties.

Now, royal expert Katie Nicholl has spoken with Entertainment Tonight about the effect that the bombshell interview has had on Middleton, 39, and William, 38, who remain in the U.K. while Markle and Harry live in the U.S.

“William is devastated by this interview,” Nicholl claimed. “Don’t forget that the Duchess of Cambridge [Middleton] is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that and of course, relationship between father [Prince Charles] and son is of course at an all-time low.”

Additionally, Nicholl said that Middleton will find it “upsetting” to be “dragged into” the royal drama, especially considering she’s “tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

LA teachers warned to not share vacation pics as union seeks safe return to classrooms: report

UTLA teachers have been warned not to post vacation pictures on social media as the union continues to seek a safe return to in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Monday.

The teachers were urged to keep spring break pictures off social media because it could hurt the union’s argument that it’s currently unsafe to return to the classroom, according to a screenshot that appeared to be from a roughly 5,700 member Facebook group titled, “UTLA FB GROUP- Members Only.”

“Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel,” a post from the group read, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin.

Amen,” responded one group member to the post. “Or better yet, don’t travel on spring break and set an example,” wrote another.

The warning comes after UTLA members voted overwhelmingly to reject what the union called an “unsafe” return to the classroom unless certain demands are met, according to Los Angeles Teachers union President Cecily Myart-Cruz on Friday.

Over five days of voting, 24,580 ballots were cast, with 91% (22,480) voting yes and 9% (2,100) voting no. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

CDC issues guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinated population

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monday released highly anticipated guidance on practices considered safe for those who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, relating to gatherings, quarantine and testing. Of note, the federal health agency said that those who are fully vaccinated can spend time with unvaccinated people indoors, with no mask, so long as those who are unvaccinated are at low-risk for severe COVID-19.

“As vaccinations increase, this guidance represents a first step toward returning to everyday activities in our communities, and CDC will update these recommendations as more people are vaccinated, rates of COVID-19 in the community change, and as additional science and evidence become available,” the CDC said in a press release regarding the guidance.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the federal health agency, also announced the guidelines at a White House press conference on Monday morning.

“We’ve been through a lot this past year, and with more and more people getting vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner,” said Walensky. “And as more Americans are vaccinated, a growing body of evidence now tells us that there are some activities that fully vaccinated people can resume at low risk to themselves.”

According to data compiled by the CDC, 9.2% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, and 17.7% have received at least one dose. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Laura Ingraham took aim at Drs. Fauci, Osterholm and Wallensky on Monday night’s “The Ingraham Angle” whom she claims are spreading a message of doom and gloom regarding the coronavirus.

“Dr. Fauci, he was just a fledgling star on broadcast and cable,” Ingraham said, adding “but you could already tell he was basking in the glow. And now, one year and a staggering number of deaths later, we know – or should know – the truth about Covid. Namely, that young Americans have a better chance of being killed in a car crash than dying from this virus. The CDC’s response? More guidance disconnected from reality.”

