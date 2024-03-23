Inmate breaks out of Hawaii jail, becomes victim of hit-and-run just moments later

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An inmate who escaped from a Hawaii jail on Friday became the victim of a serious hit-and-run just moments later, authorities said.

Matthew J. Ornellas Jr. escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center just after 1 a.m., the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Moments later, he was running along Kuhio Highway and was struck by a vehicle.

Correctional officers ultimately found Ornellas about 100 yards from the jail. He was seriously injured in the incident and was subsequently hospitalized.

He remained in serious condition and in police custody Friday.

FAMILY OF 5, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN, FOUND DEAD AFTER REPORTED MURDER-SUICIDE IN HAWAII

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the vehicle, who fled before first responders arrived, Kauai police said.

Rosemarie Bernardo, a spokesperson for the department, said Ornellas escaped after he scaled a fence with razor wire.

HAWAII INVESTS $13 MILLION TO REPAIR STATE’S MOST VISITED BEACH

He is serving a sentence for promoting a dangerous drug, according to the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

John Calma, a public defender, said he was representing Ornellas for a probation violation, although he declined to comment on the alleged escape.

The Kauai Community Correctional Center houses approximately 130 beds and, including providing jail functions, it “offers education, substance abuse treatment, religious counseling, cultural arts, and work furlough programs,” according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On its website, the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says its facilities “are aging,” which is hindering its ability to “reduce recidivism and promote safer communities.”

“Hawaii’s correctional facilities are aging. This hinders the Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation’s ability to carry out our vision. Ongoing investment is critical,” the website reads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.