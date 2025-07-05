Indianapolis mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several others wounded

​

Two people were killed in a shooting that injured at least seven in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Market Street and North Illinois Street at around 1:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the officers & first responders who rushed to the scene,” police wrote on X.

Several roads were closed in the downtown area as officers probed the scene.

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

No information on a potential suspect or what led to the shooting has been released as of early Saturday morning.

The conditions of the surviving victims are also unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.