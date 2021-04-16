Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Indianapolis FedEx shooting leaves at least 8 dead, suspect kills self: reports

At least eight people were killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night, police said, according to reports.

The gunman was reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing the total death toll to at least nine, according to FOX 59 of Indianapolis.

Police have not confirmed any other deaths, FOX 59 reporter Courtney Crown reported, although several witnesses claimed they saw more victims on the ground not moving.

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” police said during a news conference after 1 a.m. Friday ET, according to local NPR reporter Brock E.W. Turner.

Officers reportedly responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. ET Thursday and found an active shooter at the scene. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Iowa man accused in state trooper’s shooting death ran for sheriff

– California standoff ends after 5 hours with arrest of slain woman’s estranged husband: reports

– California mom Liliana Carrillo claims she killed 3 kids to shield them from dad: report

– Las Vegas teen couple charged in killing of girl’s father

– Murders in Los Angeles up nearly 200%, violent crime rising at rapid pace, sheriff’s statistics show

– Kristin Smart case: No pleas entered for ‘prime suspect’ Paul Flores, father in first court appearance

Release of Adam Toledo shooting-death video puts Chicago on edge

Chicago’s police review board on Thursday released videos, 911 calls and other materials related to the March 29 officer-involved fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Extremely graphic police body camera footage shows a Chicago police officer pulling up to the location in the city’s West Side and immediately encountering two people, one of whom appears to be Toledo, running away from the area.

The officer shoves the other person to the ground and chases after another person, later identified as Toledo, who is seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

An officer is heard yelling “Stop!” and “Stop right f—— now!” Toledo then stops for a moment before turning toward the officer, at which point the cop tells him to, “Show me your f—— hand.”

Toledo appears to have his hands up when he is shot one time. The officer then calls over the radio for an ambulance and announces, “Shots fired.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Adam Toledo case: Chicago officer who fired deadly shot on administrative leave

– AOC says prosecutor in Adam Toledo case ‘lied about police killing a child’

– Chicago’s Lightfoot appeals for calm: ‘We failed Adam’

– CBS News slammed for cropping bodycam footage of Adam Toledo holding gun before fatal shooting

– Dana Loesch explodes on Adam Toledo’s absent guardians leading up to fatal shooting: Where are the adults?

Democrats’ court-packing push haunted by 2016 ‘We Need Nine’ campaign

The Democratic push to expand the Supreme Court has led to opponents resurfacing Democrats’ “We Need Nine” campaign in support of then-Judge Merrick Garland’s 2016 nomination, which emphasized the need for nine justices on the high court.

Republicans on Thursday reminded Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., the lead Senate sponsor on a bill expanding the court from nine to 13 seats, of his 2016 position.

“This you?” asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who posted a 2016 photo of Markey at a podium emblazoned with the hashtag “#WeNeedNine.”

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., also took a shot, saying he “thought we only needed nine?”

Markey was far from the only Democrat making the case that the Supreme Court needed nine justices in 2016. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in 2016 that every day that “goes by without a ninth justice is another day the American people’s business is not getting done.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Washington Post runs op-ed predicting GOP will ‘keep up the craziness’ as Dems push to expand Supreme Court

– Tucker Carlson: Democrat court-packing push shows change coming too far, too fast

– Progressive activists pledge to push the court packing legislation into law

– Turley blasts Democrats for planning ‘hostile takeover of the Supreme Court’ with court-packing proposal

– Twitter accused of protecting CNN after tech giant bans James O’Keefe: ‘They’re all on the same team’

– Don Lemon claims CNN ratings dive due to Trump absence worth it, ‘better for the world’ he isn’t POTUS

– Maxine Waters snaps at Jim Jordan as COVID hearing with Fauci erupts into shouting match: ‘Shut your mouth’

– South Carolina Army sergeant leaves home amid ‘violent’ BLM protests; Army officials say review continues

– Third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose ‘likely’ needed within year, CEO says

– Drone attack targets Iraqi base that houses US troops

– Massachusetts looking to boot Robinhood out of state

– NFL inks sports bet deals with Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings

– China’s first quarter GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

– Bank CEOs to testify as US Congress ramps up scrutiny of Wall Street

– Mortgage rates reversing after uptick

– 8 counties in these 3 states accounted for half of flood claims in 2020: report

Lawrence Jones discussed the proposed addition of four new justices to the U.S. Supreme Court on “Fox News Primetime,” declaring, “Tonight, the high court hijacking is underway.”

“A far-left coalition of Democrats convened this afternoon to roll out their most radical agenda point yet – packing the Supreme Court,” Jones said. “Their plan: create four new seats on the Supreme Court and let Joe Biden nominate anyone he wants. … But don’t you dare say they’re packing the court.

“Now, Joe Biden got the ball rolling when he convened the Supreme Court commission last week,” he added. “But Democrats know this bill is a hard sell. Take Nancy Pelosi – she said she won’t even bring the bill to the floor for a vote. But Ed Markey thinks she’ll come around. But when she does, he’ll be ready to get rid of the filibuster and pass it anyway.”

