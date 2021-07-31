A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting outside of a funeral home in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. and encountered two people with gunshot wounds, a 16-year-old girl and an adult male, who were then transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Paramedics also took a 4-year-old girl to a children’s hospital in critical condition after police saw the mother trying to transport the girl herself.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also received reports of two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds who went to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

The shooting began in the parking lot of the funeral home, according to investigators.

“Preliminary information gathered from the scene led detectives to believe an adult male was dropped off in the parking lot and then began conversing with another person sitting in a vehicle, in the parking lot, of the funeral home,” a spokesman for IMPD said Saturday evening. “An altercation began and a male began shooting in the parking lot. The suspect left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett condemned the shooting, calling it “yet another violent incident.”

“Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence,” Hogsett said in a statement.

“IMPD and the City of Indianapolis will continue to try every solution, incorporate every best practice we can. But we cannot do it alone. It will take neighbors sharing information, supporting those who are hurting, intervening when someone is headed down a dangerous path.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.