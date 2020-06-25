Indiana woman celebrates 100th birthday after surviving coronavirus, cancer, WWII

An Indiana woman marked her 100th birthday with coronavirus in the rearview mirror.

Leora Martin, a resident of Greenleaf Health Campus, an assisted-living facility in the state, learned recently that she shook off a positive COVID-19 diagnosis from April.

The news came a week before her birthday on June 13, but didn’t come as a surprise, according to ABC11. That’s because Martin is no stranger to adversity — and she’s a pro at bouncing back. Last year she beat pneumonia. She’s also a cancer survivor. And she lived through WWII.

To celebrate the milestone year, she and her twin sister who lives in California, caught up over Zoom, singing Happy Birthday to each other and reminiscing about their childhoods.

Martin, recalling her COVID-19 recovery and other medical triumphs, told The Elkhart Truth she’s relieved to be in the clear. “You have to remember, I’ve been through cancer,” she said. “I had to go to the hospital for five days with rods in my body –- that was not comfortable, but I survived. They didn’t think I would survive pneumonia last year either, but I did.”

Martin was one of 76 Greenleaf residents to test positive for COVID-19, as the outbreak takes a particularly hard toll on nursing homes and senior centers. According to the state’s virus website, roughly 5,147 long-term care facility residents have been infected, with 1,140 cases ending in death. There are 43,140 cases in the state overall, with 2,386 deaths.