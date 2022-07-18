Indiana shopping mall shooter shot dead by armed ‘good Samaritan,’ police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least four people, including the shooter, are dead and others are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in the suburbs of Indianapolis, according to local reports.

Greenwood Chief James Ison said “a good Samaritan with a handgun” at the scene killed the shooter. He said two others were wounded and are being treated in area hospitals.

The shooter has only been described as an adult male. Police said he had a long rifle and several magazines of ammunition.

Officers responded to a call regarding an active shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana just after 6 p.m.

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING: ACTING POLICE CHIEF ON DAY OF MASSACRE PLACED ON ADMINISTRATION LEAVE

Emergency services arrived on the scene while law enforcement officers worked to secure the scene.

Indianapolis police and other law enforcement agencies were assisting the Greenwood police with clearing out the mall and clearing the scene. Police later said there was no ongoing threat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the Greenwood Police Department seeking more information.