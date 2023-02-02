Indiana prosecutors say Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen should not be released on bail

Prosecutors are asking and Indiana judge to deny bond for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, according to court documents.

Allen, 50, is accused of murdering two teenage girls — 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams — on or around Feb. 13, 2017, while they were hiking on a popular local trail in Delphi.

“That the State believes the evidence shows culpability of the actual crime of Murder, for which bail may be wholly denied,” prosecutors said in a response to Allen’s request to be released on bail. “That the State believes this evidence shows by preponderance of the evidence that the Defendant committed the crime of Murder.”

Allen’s bond was initially set at $20 million bond after his October 2022 arrest, and he filed a petition on Nov. 21, 2022, to be released on bail, claiming proof of guilt is not evident.

Prosecutors are now asking that Allen be held without bail until he stands trial for the murders of German and Williams.

Indiana police say German used her cellphone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before her and Williams’ bodies were found on Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail.

German also recorded the man believed to be the killer ordering the pair “down the hill.”

Allen is due in court in March, but Judge Fran Gull in January cast doubt on his anticipated trial date, saying there is “extraordinary, voluminous evidence” in the case that must be shared with the defense, as FOX 59 reported at the time.

Authorities are asking anyone who may know anything about the case to contact law enforcement at [email protected] or 765-822-3535.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.