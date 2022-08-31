Indiana police officer to be taken off life support, will live on as hero, police say
An Indiana police officer fighting for her life after she was shot during a traffic stop will be taken off life support Thursday, authorities said.
The Richmond Police Department said K-9 Officer Seara Burton, 28, will be taken off life support after doctors determined her injuries were “unrecoverable.”
“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days.”
Burton, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot Aug. 10 while responding to help other officers with a traffic stop. The stop involved a moped being driven by 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee.
Burton’s K-9 partner Brev conducted an open-air sniff around a moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics, police said.
While officers spoke with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at officers.
After Burton was struck, police said the other officers returned fire. Lee fled the scene on foot, leading officers on a brief foot chase before getting caught. He was treated for gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
Burton was airlifted to a hospital. At the time of the shooting, Burton had recently been elevated to the position of K-9 handler and was engaged to be married the next weekend.
Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.