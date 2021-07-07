Indiana police officer fatally ‘ambushed’ at federal building on same day two ATF agents shot in Chicago

An Indiana police officer was “ambushed” and fatally shot near a federal building Wednesday, hours after an officer in Chicago along with two federal agents were shot while working undercover, the FBI said.

Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the police force, was shot outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency around 2:15 p.m., the agency said in a statement. The officer was on an assignment with an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department at the time and had been a federal task force officer since 2010, officials said.

An FBI agent shot the suspected gunman, who remains at a local hospital, the FBI said.

“If you look around the country, it seems like this is happening every single day. I just don’t know when it’s going to stop,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said. “It’s not a good time to be a police officer in America.”

The FBI said it entends its “deepest sympathy to TFO Ferency’s family, friends and fellow officers.”

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting but were initially looking for a suspect believed to be driving a Ford F-150 truck with rear-end damage and was considered to be armed and dangerous, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.

That unidentified suspect was later taken into custody and was undergoing surgery, the news outlet reported. Ferency was the third Terre Haute office to be killed in the line of duty in the past 10 years, Carter said.

“This is an example of someone that would die for a person who hates who they are,” he said.

He declined to provide more details about the deadly shooting and authorities are still searching for a motive.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting death. A procession for the fallen officer was scheduled Wednesday to pass by police headquarters.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, called Ferency’s death “senseless” in a statement offering condolences from him and his wife, Janet.

“Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County,” the governor wrote.

Other tributes came in from various law enforcement agencies throughout the state as well.

The shooting occurred hours after a Chicago police officer and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) working undercover were shot around 5:50 a.m., authorities in Chicago said.

The three officers were riding in the same unmarked, undercover vehicle attempting to enter the freeway when they were fired upon from the street, Brown said. A person of interest was being interviewed in connection with the shooting, police said.

One ATF agent injured is a male, the other is a female. The police officer is a male. No other identifying information was immediately released. They were listed in stable condition.