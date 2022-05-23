Indiana motel room where Casey White, Vicky White stayed during time on the run has mounting waitlist: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A waitlist is mounting at an Indiana motel as prospective guests are hoping to stay in the room where escaped murder suspect Casey White and fugitive jail guard Vicky White were allegedly holed up for part of their 11 days on the run, according to a recent report.

Dozens of people have added their names to a waitlist for those who hope to rent the Motel 41 room where the Whites – who were not related, but were allegedly in the throes of a romantic relationship – had stayed for a portion of their time after fleeing from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, according to local news station WAAY 31.

The report cites an anonymous motel clerk in adding that the waitlist had grown to have at least 70 names of people who hoped to stay in their room, No. 150, as of Monday afternoon. A room at the Evansville, Indiana, motel typically costs $63, but the specific unit that the couple had occupied had jumped in price to between $75 and $100, the report states.

A clerk at Motel 41 could not be reached when contacted by Fox News Digital on Monday. Meanwhile, hotel staff reportedly got rid of the number sign for that particular room after at least one person tried to steal it.

Casey White, 38, and 56-year-old Vicky White had allegedly been holed up in the Evansville, Indiana, Motel 41 for days before their capture on May 9. They allegedly fled from the jail more than a week earlier on April 29.

During their time on the run, they were linked to Williamson County, Tennessee, and then Evansville, Indiana.

Law enforcement officers had been surveilling the motel on May 9 after learning of the couple’s possible whereabouts when they spotted the pair leave and get into a Cadillac. Casey and Vicky then led police on an approximately mile-long pursuit before U.S. Marshals “basically rammed the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters after the chase. Wedding said the pair had paid to stay at the hotel for 14 days.

Wedding said Vicky White shot herself after their vehicle was intercepted by law enforcement. Officers tried to save her and medics rushed her to an area hospital, but she had suffered a brain injury and ultimately died.

Investigators discovered at least four handguns, and semi-automatic firearms, including an AR-15, Wedding said. They also located Vicky White’s duty belt and “multiple wigs.”

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a slew of crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

At the time of the escape, Vicky allegedly left alone with Casey claiming she was taking him to an evaluation at the county courthouse. But, no evaluation was scheduled for that morning.

April 29 was supposed to be Vicky’s last day on the job before her retirement.

In the months before the disappearance, Vicky sold her home for about half of what she could have gotten, and bought an SUV that they also allegedly used in the escape. She allegedly had about $90,000 in cash when she and Casey fled.

She was facing charges including forgery, identity theft, and permitting/aiding an escape.