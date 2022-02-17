Indiana man with 20 prior criminal cases and ankle monitor steals car, injures 2 during chase

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect who is behind bars in Indiana after leading police on a chase that resulted in a crash injuring two people is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

Carl Young Jr., 40, was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman before reportedly stealing the keys to her Jeep at gunpoint and shooting at the home early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called out just after midnight to a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Responding officers spotted the Jeep and tried to get Young to stop. Instead, he allegedly kept driving, ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle, injuring a husband and wife inside.

Young was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of his arrest, according to WXIN. Court records show Young has been charged in 20 criminal cases over 20 years in Marion County, the TV station reports. That criminal history includes four cases totaling 10 felony counts filed since February 2021. He was also wanted at the time of the chase and crash for other felonies.

“The victim in this domestic deserved better and so did the victims in the crash,” Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder said.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department officers said they found a shotgun and a large amount of narcotics that Young is suspected of stashing in the stolen Jeep.

Young’s preliminary charges are listed as auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, operating while a lifetime habitual traffic offender, domestic battery, robbery, criminal recklessness, marijuana possession with the intent to deal, leaving the scene of a vehicle accident with moderate/serious bodily injury, and cocaine possession, according to a police report obtained by WISH-TV.

The suspect was booked into the Marion County jail and was due in court Thursday.