Indiana man stabs another man at Thanksgiving celebration in front of horrified guests

An Indiana man was charged Thursday after he stabbed another guest at a Thanksgiving celebration, according to local reports and police records.

Brett Rowans, 34, of Evansville, allegedly knifed the man in the back in front of other horrified guests after the two began arguing, police told 14News.

Rowans’ girlfriend tried to intervene, and he allegedly threatened to kill her, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, the host was busy preparing the Turkey for the doomed holiday meal.

Rowans had already fled when police arrived a little after 2:45 p.m. He was arrested at his home, where he denied stabbing the man. It wasn’t clear what the argument was over.

He spent the remainder of Thanksgiving locked up on charges of intimidation and battery committed with a deadly weapon, court records show. He was held on $750 bond, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.