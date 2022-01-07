Emma Sweet, a 2-year-old Indiana girl who was found dead in November, days after some hunters found and rescued her father from a submerged pickup truck, died from drowning, the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has determined, according to a report.

Emma’s body was discovered Nov. 28, three days after Thanksgiving, in a debris-filled area along the White River in Bartholomew County, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported.

She had last been seen alive four days earlier, with her father in the pickup truck, the station reported. Then relatives reported them missing Thanksgiving Day, the report said.

The girl’s official cause of death was described as “complications of hypothermia and asphyxia due to drowning,” and was ruled a homicide, FOX 59 reported.

Her father, Jeremy Sweet, 39, was later charged with two felonies: neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe, according to the station.

Authorities say the father has provided conflicting accounts about how his truck got into the river and what happened to his daughter, the report said. Police believe he drove the truck off an embankment from a height to 15-to-20 feet above the river.