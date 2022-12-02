Indiana garbage truck rams into overpass, explodes in fiery blast

The driver of a garbage truck is lucky to be alive after the truck slammed into an overpass in Indiana, causing the vehicle to burst into a great ball of fire.

The dramatic video captures the blue truck driving along East New York Street in Indianapolis, Indiana just before 8 a.m during Monday morning’s rush hour traffic.

The truck is seen heading toward the concrete overpass before the top of the truck slams in to the bridge, seconds later the truck explodes into a massive blaze.

The operator of the truck was not identified, but the truck was owned by Republic Trash.

Miraculously, the driver lived to breathe another day, walking away from the truck after the flames died down.

Mark Salcedo Jr., whose family owns the nearby Superior Towing business, told FOX 59 that truck drivers commonly underestimate vehicle height and collide with the bottom of this overpass — which only has an 11-foot, 8-inch clearance.

He told Fox 59 that he was home getting ready for work when the impact of the crash caused his house to shake. He said it was so forceful it almost knocked him over.

The Indianapolis Police Department and Indianapolis Fire Department rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was seriously hurt, and the bridge was later closed for inspection.