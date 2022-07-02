Indiana funeral home fell behind on processing bodies, which began to stack and decompose: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indiana funeral home is under investigation after allegedly falling behind on processing bodies, causing them to stack for an unknown period of time.

The Jefferson Police Department announced on Friday evening that the Lankford Funeral Home in Jefferson, Indiana is under investigation, according to Fox affiliate WDRB.

Police told the Louisville Courier-Journal that 31 bodies were found at the funeral home, and some “were in the advanced stages of decomposition.”

Jeffersonville Police Department Maj. Isaac Parker told the newspaper that some of the bodies have been at the facility since March.

The police department is investigating conditions at the funeral home, according to the report.

The funeral home’s air conditioning also went out, potentially causing others in the area to smell the odor.

A source told the outlet that police don’t believe any of the actions were deliberately malicious but said the investigation is continuing.

“We understand that this is going to be a situation where we’re really going to need the assistance of these families,” Parker added. “I’m sorry that they’ve already suffered a loss and now they’re dealing with this situation. We ask anybody that has information to please reach out to us.”