Indiana fugitive gets stuck in chimney while eluding cops

Indiana firefighters rescued a man who climbed up a fireplace chimney to avoid being captured by police — only to get stuck.

Cody Methanial Sargent shimmied up the chimney when members of U.S. Marshals Task Force showed up at his house in Evansville, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. They went to the home Thursday to arrest him for violating parole in a drug case.

“While hiding in the house and attempting to avoid capture, Sargent tried to escape by climbing up the fireplace chimney,” sheriff officials said. “Sargent became lodged three-quarters way up and was unable to free himself.”

Members of the Evansville Fire Department dismantled a portion of the chimney to free Sargent.

He was treated for injuries and then booked into the local jail without bail.

Sargent was convicted in the drug case on charges of dealing narcotics, possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia, officials said.

The sheriff’s office released photos showing Sargent wedged in the chimney.

The warrant to arrest Sargent was carried out by Vanderburgh deputies, Evansville police and an Indiana state trooper.