Indiana drug trafficker arrested, fentanyl and grenade launcher found during search

A suspected drug trafficker and his wife were arrested in Indiana last week during a raid of their properties which yielded illegal narcotics, six Rottweiler dogs, and more than a dozen firearms – including a grenade launcher.

Matthew Shoecraft Redd and Sylvia Redd, both 44, were arrested at their Concordia Gardens last Friday and booked in the Allen County Jail.

Matthew Redd had been on the Fort Wayne Police Department’s radar since at least 2019 for his alleged drug trafficking operations and authorities believe his wife helped him, according to court documents.

Fort Wayne’s vice and narcotics unit, along with the Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT team served a search warrant of the couples’ home in Concordia Gardens on Friday.

After searching the home, authorities found nearly 140 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of heroin, Psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, marijuana, more than $750 in cash, and multiple firearms, according to court documents.

Officers also found four Rottweilers, two of which were puppies caged in direct sunlight without food or water, the court documents say. A dead cat was found in the rear of a disabled 2009 Nissan Versa parked in the driveway

Authorities searched the couples’ second property on Calumet Avenue where they found 350 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of fentanyl, $4,000 in cash, various drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher, according to court documents.

Matthew Redd is facing a slew of drug-related charges concerning the raid and is being held on a more than $205,000 bond. His wife, Sylvia Redd, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, and possessing paraphernalia and is being held on a $52,500 bond.