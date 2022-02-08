Indiana cop wounded in shooting; suspect nabbed, the other on the run

One suspect is in custody and another is on the run following a shooting incident that wounded an Indiana police officer Monday afternoon, officials said.

Sgt. William Fazekas, who has been with the Gary Police Department for 32 years, was shot in the shoulder about 1 p.m. after he was investigating parking violations near an area where gunshots rang out, Fox 32 of Chicago reported. He was hit while attempting tom intervene.

“Sgt. Fazekas was in that area and observed a vehicle strike another vehicle,” said Gary Police Chief Brian Evans during a press conference that same afternoon. “Sgt. Fazekas activated his emergency lights to engage the vehicle in the incidents. One of the suspects opened fire on Sgt. Fazekas striking him in the left shoulder.”

Fazekas was subsequently transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, officials said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said one of the alleged gunmen was found a couple of blocks away from the incident and a massive manhunt, involving multiple departments and led by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, was launched to locate a second person of interest, Fox 32 reported.

“One male subject was taken into custody and one person of interest is still at large at this time, and that is an active scene,” said Evans, according to the report.

Officials have not released any information to the public about the second person of interest.

“The situation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available,” Gary Police Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.