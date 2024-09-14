Illinois woman allegedly fights elementary school principal after dropping baggies of cocaine: report

A woman has been arrested in Illinois after allegedly fighting with the principal of an elementary school who had told her during a meeting that police would be called because she dropped baggies of cocaine, reports say.

The incident involving Shakeda Barfield happened on Wednesday morning at Welsh Elementary School in Rockford, according to WIFR.

The station, citing police, says Barfield was at the school for a meeting with the principal when she allegedly dropped baggies of suspected cocaine. When the principal picked the baggies up, Barfield reportedly became upset when she was told that police would be called to the scene.

The 33-year-old is accused of punching the principal several times in the face, scratching his face and arms, biting him and using his tie to strangle him, WIFR reports.

She is now facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery to a school employee and disorderly conduct, according to media reports.

As of Saturday, Barfield is being held without bond at the Winnebago County Jail, records show.

It’s not immediately clear what the meeting was about.

As the brawl was unfolding, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown, according to WIFR.

The principal reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday by Fox News Digital.