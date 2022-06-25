Illinois WeatherTech warehouse shooting kills 1, injures 2 others

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Bolingbrook, Illinois, told Fox News on Saturday morning that one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse.

Captain Anthony Columbus said that Bolingbrook Police Department officers were dispatched to 1 WeatherTech Way at 6:25 a.m. CDT for the report of a subject shot.

The suspect was taken into custody around three hours later, Columbus said.

“We have confirmed that there were three victims,” he said.

“We can confirm that one victim is deceased, one victim is in critical condition, and one victim has been released from the hospital,” the department said.

The captain noted that there were multiple police units in the area.

“Please avoid the area at this time of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive,” the department urged residents on its website.

