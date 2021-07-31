An Illinois man is facing murder charges after a teen boy who lived around the corner was discovered beaten to death in a roadside ditch Friday, according to authorities.

Steven Butler III, a 14-year-old from Champaign, Ill., was reported missing by his father on Thursday evening.

According to the nonprofit Missing Person Awareness Network, the teen had left home at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said in a statement the father reported him missing about two and a half hours later.

Police searched the neighborhood and took other investigative efforts to locate Steven without success.

GEORGIA TEEN DEAD AFTER APPLEBEE’S FIGHT, WAS ‘ALL-AMERICAN’ WITH ‘HEART OF GOLD,’ FAMILY SAYS

At around 7 a.m. Friday, a pair of bicyclists found a body about 1.4 miles away, police said. Investigators determined it was Steven’s.

With help from the local sheriff’s department, police identified Daryl Vandyke, 55, as a person of interest and took him into custody by 11 a.m.

Before securing a warrant for the murder charge, police arrested him on an outstanding warrant in Douglas County, the Champaign Police Department said in a statement.

After taking him into custody, police said they found “a potential crime scene” and obtained a search warrant for a private residence, where they recovered more evidence.

That evidence led to first-degree murder charges, the statement said.

Vandyke was an acquaintance of Steven’s father, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told the News-Gazette, an area newspaper. She also said the cause of death appeared to be blunt force trauma and that an autopsy was set for Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Champaign County jail records show Vandyke has a criminal record stretching back to 1986, including an allegation of sexual abuse and more than a dozen drug-related charges.

He was being held there on $2 million bond.