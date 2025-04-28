Illinois State University issues emergency alert in manhunt for gun-toting suspect

​

An emergency alert was issued Sunday evening at Illinois State University as campus police searched for a suspect who “discharged a firearm” near or on campus.

The school alerted that there was “one reported victim.” The victim’s condition was not immediately clear.

The shooting happened in the area of the Bone Student Center on West Locust Street in Normal, Illinois.

“Stay away from Bone,” the alert urged.

Police said a manhunt is underway for the suspect, who is described as being a “slender black male 5’10”, black afro hair style, wearing all black.”

Officials said he was last seen “running south from University and College Streets”

On Sunday evening, an ISU Emergency Alert was sent out, urging people to “take precaution” after shots fired at the student center were reported.

Officials are urging the public to “stay away from University and Locust St. and from Bone Student Center,” as officers work to clear the area. The university said Bone remains closed.

No shelter-in-place order was issued for the university’s campus.

The emergency alert said the suspect “may be armed and dangerous” and that there is the “potential of an immediate threat.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to email [email protected].

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

