Illinois sheriff’s K-9 injured during arrest of 16-year-old who crashed stolen car, authorities say

A deputy K-9 in Illinois was injured during the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect who led police on a chase across state lines in a stolen car before crashing and hiding in the woods, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Dax suffered an injury that prevented him from putting weight on his hind legs while subduing the suspect in a wooded area in unincorporated Zion, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began just before midnight on Sunday, when police in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, began to chase after a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver struck a Pleasant Prairie squad car before crashing the stolen vehicle at the 41000 block of North Green Bay Road in Zion, Illinois, about 12 miles south of Pleasant Prairie, according to authorities.

The driver then allegedly fled on foot into the nearby woods and hid from authorities.

K-9 Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, were called to track the suspect in the woods. The suspect, however, refused to comply with the deputy’s calls to surrender.

The suspect only surrendered after Dax found him and bit him in the torso area, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was later identified as a 16-year-old from Zion. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment for the dog bite and is expected to face charges in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

Officials did not release additional details about Dax’s injury or how it happened, but said the canine was under the care of a veterinarian.

“We are extremely hopeful Dax’s injury is not serious,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. “Please send positive thoughts to Dax and Deputy Forlenza, as the extent of the injury is determined. We are all wishing Dax a speedy recovery.”

The incident wasn’t the first time K-9 Dax had to be seen by a vet after the apprehension of a suspect.

In October, officials said Dax tracked a man who allegedly battered a 39-year-old female family member, leaving her bloodied and with broken bones. Dax bit the suspect when he refused to surrender, and the suspect struck back at Dax. Dax was not injured, though he was still evaluated by his veterinarian.