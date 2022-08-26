Illinois police find over $100K in cash, 12K pills, loaded gun during shooting investigation

website maker

Police arrested a man after finding over $100,000 in cash, a slew of drugs, and a loaded gun during an investigation in Illinois.

Jeremiah Molcz, 49 was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, eight counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Winthrop Harbor Police Department detectives obtained a search warrant for a single-family home where they recovered a Glock .45 caliber pistol with three magazines and ammunition. Molcz is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

Investigators also seized over $101,000 in cash and thousands of pills, prosecutors said.

The drugs included 1,965 Oxycodone pills, 6,159 Xanax pills, 4,122 Amphetamine pills, 127 grams of cocaine, 150 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 409 grams of cannabis, 60 MDMA pills, 46 grams of MDMA powder and 31 grams of Xanax powder.

Additional drug paraphernalia including scales, packaging material, a cannabis grinder and four glass cannabis pipes.

Police said the search warrant was the result of a shooting investigation.

On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a man was shot while driving. Two vehicles were heading northbound driving next to each other when a man in the front passenger seat shot at the other car four times, police said.

The driver of the targeted vehicle was shot in his shoulder. The car with the shooter continued northbound until entering Wisconsin.

The victim drove himself to the hospital where he underwent surgery and was released two days later.

The Winthrop Harbor Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigative Unit returned to the scene of the shooting to investigate.

Police said the shooting was targeting and an “isolated incident between two criminal elements with no ties to the Village of Winthrop Harbor.” However, the investigation led police to Molcz’s illegal drug operation.

Police said Molcz is being held on a $1 million bond.