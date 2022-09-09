Illinois mayor ‘unhappy,’ says Chicago officials failed to inform him about migrants sent to town

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mayor of a suburban Chicago town is expressing frustration at both city and state officials after he says they failed to let him know over 60 migrants were being dropped off at a local hotel.

Of the 147 migrants who arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, after being bused from Texas, 64 of them were taken to Burr Ridge, a suburb of the city, according to FOX 32.

The migrants who were taken to Burr Ridge will stay at a Hampton Inn for at least 30 days.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said the migrants are members of families, stating the group has no unaccompanied minors and have legal refugee status.

Grasso said he’s happy the migrants have a chance to build their lives in America, but said he wasn’t informed by city or state officials the migrants would be arriving in his town.

“I’m glad that the American dream is still alive for a lot of people as it was for my grandparents when they came here and for most people that are in this country. So very happy for them,” Grasso said. “But unhappy that nobody from the city, from the state called and told me or my village administrator or any of our elected officials that this was happening.”

A spokesperson for the village of Burr Ridge told NBC5 the migrants were transported from the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago.

A statement from the Illinois Department of Human Services, according to the report, said the migrants are “receiving temporary shelter in urban and suburban hotels that have provided refuge for vulnerable families from Afghanistan and other parts of the world. We are grateful for the hospitality and care they have received from individuals and organizations across Illinois.”

“We will continue taking action to ensure everyone in Illinois has access to shelter, food, healthcare, and other basic, essential supports,” read the statement. “We anticipate that the State of Texas will continue to bus migrants to Illinois, and we remain committed to helping welcome new arrivals in a responsible, orderly and compassionate way.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending the migrants during a Sept. 1 press conference.

“Let me say loud and clear to Greg Abbott and his enablers in Texas with these continued political stunts, Gov. Abbott has confirmed what unfortunately many of us had known already, that he is a man without any morals, humanity or shame,” Lightfoot said.