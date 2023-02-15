Illinois man wielding kitchen knives charges at police officers

A man in Illinois was shot by police on Feb. 5 after he charged at police officers while carrying two large kitchen knives.

Aurora, Illinois police officers were responding to a call on Feb. 5 regarding a “family altercation” with “young people fighting” and “older people trying to stop them” when the shooting happened. The Aurora Police Department released body camera video of the incident.

The man was identified as Kristopher I. Cross, 21, and is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault of a peace officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Daily Herald.

A woman calling the 911 operator can be heard saying “he has a knife,” saying that her grandson and his girlfriend are fighting over a baby.

When police officers arrived at the house, the man can be seen holding two knifes, with one in each hand.

“I want you to put the knifes down,” a police officer can be heard telling the man.

“I guarantee I will stab one of y’all a–s by the end of the day, so if you come near me I will stab you,” the man told police officers while holding both knifes.

After slamming the front door, the man goes to the garage and tells officers “let me show you how fast I am.”

At that point, the man can be seen charging at police officers while holding a knife in each hand and was shot several times.

The man had a third knife that was recovered by officers on his ankle, according to FOX 32.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition. The police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.