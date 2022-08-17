Illinois man wanted after allegedly stealing mail; USPS offers $10K reward

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a suspected mail thief in Illinois.

The theft occurred just around 11:30 a.m. on July 25 at the post office in Sauk Village, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing the USPS Inspection Service.

The unidentified man allegedly took mail and ran from the post office.

Authorities described the suspect as approximately 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with a lion logo and matching athletic shorts.

The USPS Inspection Service cautioned the public not to apprehend the suspect themselves. Authorities asked the public to instead contact the agency at 1-877-876-2455.

Sauk Village is located just south of Chicago.