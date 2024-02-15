Illinois man shot multiple times after firing at officer, dying instantly

A north central Illinois police officer fatally shot a man during an exchange of gunfire while investigating a stolen vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

The Chillicothe Police Department officer had spotted a stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when the driver got out and exchanged gunfire with the officer, the department said on its Facebook page.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office identified the dead man as 50-year-old Marvin Martin III of Peoria. It said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said. It did not identify the officer.

Martin was the only person inside the stolen car, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

Chillicothe is about 115 miles southwest of Chicago.