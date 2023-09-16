Illinois man sentenced 35 years for beating, sexually assaulting brother’s girlfriend, setting house on fire

An Illinois man was sentenced on Friday to 35 years in prison for bludgeoning his brother’s girlfriend with a hammer, sexually assaulting her and setting the couple’s home on fire in 2017.

Timothy Gregory, 43, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated arson.

Will County Circuit Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak sentenced Gregory to 35 years in prison and three years of mandatory supervised release, according to Fox 32. The judge entered a guilty but mentally ill finding, which will not affect the serving of his sentence.

The sentence will be served at 85 percent and Gregory will receive 2,364 days credit for time served.

Gregory went to the home of his brother and his brother’s girlfriend on Infantry Drive in Joliet on March 25, 2017, when he repeatedly bludgeoned his brother’s girlfriend on the head with a hammer, prosecutors said.

He then sexually assaulted the woman in the living room, where she was passed out. After the victim regained consciousness, she saw Gregory approaching her, so she ran into the bathroom and locked the door.

The victim passed out again and when she regained consciousness, she noticed smoke coming in to the bathroom from under the door. She opened the door and saw the house engulfed in flames and Gregory standing outside the bathroom door waiting for her.

Gregory attempted to push her into boxes when she attempted to run to the front door to prevent her from leaving the house. She ran outside and was assisted by a bystander who observed her bleeding and staggering.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was put into a medically induced coma for six days and underwent numerous surgeries. The house also suffered extensive damage.

“Gregory engaged in evil and sickening conduct that will continue to haunt this courageous victim long after today’s sentencing decision,” Will Count State’s Attorney James Glasgow said. “Although there is no sentence that can undo the real-life horror this woman experienced, the years Gregory will spend in a cold jail cell will prevent him from committing this sort of savagery on another person as he bears the consequence for his utter lack of humanity.”