Illinois man lights house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police

An Illinois man is accused of setting his house on fire after a fight with his girlfriend on Friday night.

The Joliet Police Department says that Kevin Williams, 45, was upset with his 47-year-old girlfriend during a fight, got gasoline from the garage and used it to set an empty bedroom on fire at around 10:18 p.m., according to FOX 32.

At the time of the incident, police say that four others were inside the house.

Police say that a 26-year-old woman as well as three children were evacuated safely from the house.

Officials say that Williams was found in the garage where he was placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.