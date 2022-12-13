Illinois man charged with 2 hate crimes for putting swastika stickers on campaign signs

A suburban Chicago man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly placing swastika stickers on a county board candidate’s campaign signs, a prosecutor said Monday.

Keith Klingeman, 49, of Naperville, was charged with two counts of hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, Klingeman allegedly placed homemade swastika stickers on two campaign signs belonging to Patricia Gustin, a candidate for the DuPage County Board, Berlin said.

Klingeman surrendered Friday at the Naperville Police Station and was released on bond from custody, Berlin said.

“The allegations against Mr. Klingeman are simply despicable,” Berlin said. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and anyone who violates this principle based on race, religion or any other hateful prejudice will be held accountable.”

It wasn’t clear whether Klingeman has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.

The campaign sign stickers were the latest in a series of swastika incidents in the Chicago area this year. A suburban Chicago man was with spray-painting swastikas on several homes and motor vehicles in July. Another Chicago-area man was charged with hate crimes in February for vandalism and antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, at a synagogue and affiliated Jewish school in Chicago.