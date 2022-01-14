A western Illinois judge was widely criticized last week after he tossed the conviction for an 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, saying the 148 days he spent in jail was enough punishment.

As the disapproval mounted, Judge Robert Adrian ordered a prosecutor to leave the courtroom Wednesday because the prosecutor “liked” a post on social media that was critical of the judge, the Quincy Herald-Whig reported.

Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Frank McCartney then removed Adrian from criminal cases Thursday, reassigning Adrian to small claims and civil cases, according to the newspaper.

The controversy started Jan. 3, when Adrian reversed a conviction for defendant Drew Clinton, who he had convicted of sexual assault during an October bench trial.

During that trial, Adrian heard evidence that a 16-year-old girl drank alcohol and passed out during a May 30 graduation party, then woke up to find Clinton sexually assaulting her.

During the Jan. 3 sentencing, Adrian reversed the conviction and ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case after the defense filed two post-trial motions.

“By law, the Court is supposed to sentence this young man to the Department of Corrections. This Court will not do that. That is not just,” Adrian said, according to a transcript of the hearing.

“Mr. Clinton has served almost five months in the county jail, 148 days. For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment. That would be a just sentence.”

Clinton was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison in the case before the judge reversed the conviction.