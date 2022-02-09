close

Video

An Illinois dentist was released on bond Wednesday after he was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly taking fentanyl from his patients and setting it aside for his own “personal use.”

Phillip Jensen, 61, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters, his attorney, Daniel Fultz, told Fox New Digital on Wednesday.