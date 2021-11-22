After Sunday’s Christmas parade horror in Waukesha, Wisconsin, an Illinois Democrat appeared to portray the tragedy as a form of payback for Friday’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha.

“It was probably self-defense,” read one of a series of mocking social media posts from Mary Lemanski, who is listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois.

Lemanski also describes herself as an acting student with the famed Second City comedy group.

“Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,” read another post attributed to Lemanski, referring to the SUV driver in the Waukesha case.

“I’m sure he didn’t want to hurt anyone,” she added. “He came to help people.”

The messages appeared to mock the self-defense argument that Rittenhouse and his defense team made during their recent trial – an argument with which a Wisconsin jury apparently agreed as they found the 18-year-old not guilty of murder in connection with two shooting deaths last year.

“The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens,” she writes at one point, “even the children.”

Lemanski appeared to attempt a less snarky but still judgmental tone in another message.

“I’m sad,” she wrote. “I’m sad anytime anyone dies. I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin.”

“You reap what you sow, Wisconsin,” she wrote in another post.

And later: “It’s sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening.”

In a self-written 2019 biography on the website of the DuPage County Democratic Party, Lemanski is described in the headline as “DuPage Dems’ Difference Maker.”

She claimed at the time to be a single mom of two kids who managed the party’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

On another page on the site, Lemanski is listed as a current staffer.

On her Facebook page, she writes Nov. 15 about a “white wing group” trying to prevent her from speaking at a school board meeting. She later accuses the group of being “fascists” who shut down “all opposing viewpoints.”

Sunday’s tragedy in Waukesha killed at least five people and injured more than 40, according to city officials.

