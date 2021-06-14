Illinois chemical plant fire: Rockton orders mandatory evacuations

Police in Illinois have ordered mandatory evacuations Monday as a massive fire is raging at a chemical plant outside of Chicago.

The blaze erupted at a facility owned by Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton.

“Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation for area south of Chemtool due to an industrial fire,” the Rockton Police Department said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, the Village of Rockton advised residents to avoid Route 2 and East Rockton Road “so first responders from other communities can quickly respond to the Chemtool fire.”

Aerial footage of the fire showed large plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze and there were no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.