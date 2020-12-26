Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 in custody

A shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill., on Saturday night left three people dead and three more wounded, according to police.

An active shooter situation was reported at 7:15 p.m. CT at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

One person of interest was in custody and there was no longer a threat to the community, the chief said. No motive was immediately known and no identities have been released.

This has been the most violent year in Rockford’s history, as the city of about 150,000 has recorded 35 murders in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.