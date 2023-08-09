Illinois authorities conducting death investigation after shooting near Crystal Lake leaves at least 4 injured

Authorities in Illinois are conducting a death investigation at an unincorporated Crystal Lake residence after multiple victims were shot, Fox News has learned.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital it responded to a home located at the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday after deputies received a call of multiple gunshots fired.

“Deputies arrived on scene and found four people with injuries ranging in severity,” the sheriff’s office said.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Sergeant Eric Ellis confirmed authorities were conducting a death investigation but did not clarify how many people were among the deceased. He also did not mention if the victims were related, their ages or their genders.

LIGHTFOOT PLEDGES TO STAY IN CHICAGO AFTER BEING OUSTED FROM OFFICE AMID SPIRALING CRIME WAVE

The identity of the victims has not been released at the time of this report.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation with help from the Major Investigation Assistance Team.

CHICAGO MOM KILLED, TODDLER WOUNDED WHEN SUSPECTS UNLOAD ON FAMILY IN LATEST WINDY CITY VIOLENCE

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said there is no further threat to the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crystal Lake is located approximately 50 miles northwest of Chicago.