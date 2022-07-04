Illinois 4th of July parade erupts into chaos after shooter kills 6, injures 31 others; manhunt underway

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people are feared dead after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Witnesses say crowds fled the sound of gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The number of victims remains unclear.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, where Highland Park is located, confirmed that a shooting had occurred and urged people to stay out of the area. The sheriff’s office did not confirm the number of victims, however.

Neither the Highland Park Police Department nor the sheriff’s office immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.