Illegal migrant in Alabama charged with rape of ‘mentally incapacitated’ teen: report

A migrant was arrested and charged in Alabama for raping a “mentally incapacitated” teen.

According to WDHN-TV, citing the Encore Police Department, authorities arrested 23-year-old Pablo Mendoza on Monday, March 25, for an incident on Feb. 20.

Authorities said that he allegedly raped a 13-year-old “mentally incapacitated” girl on Feb. 20.

The local outlet said that the teen could not consent to the intercourse, because she was “physically helpless.”

Authorities said that Mendoza was charged with first degree rape.

Authorities confirmed that Mendoza entered the U.S. illegally.

He will be deported back to his home country following his court date.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, blamed President Biden’s border policies for allowing individuals like Mendoza into the country.

@JoeBiden is aiding and abetting these monsters,” Tuberville wrote in a X post.

Similarly, Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas., wrote, “Joe Biden did this.”