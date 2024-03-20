Illegal migrant from Brazil apprehended in MA, wanted in home country for escaping prison, violent crime: ICE

An illegal migrant, who is wanted in Brazil for a violent crime, was apprehended by Enforcement and Removal Operations in Massachusetts.

According to a press release from Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), the 23-year-old noncitizen on March 14 near his residence in Everett, Massachusetts.

The immigration enforcement said that the Brazilian national was wanted in his home country for failing to complete a 19-year prison sentence for an armed robbery conviction.

Authorities said that he was also an escaped convict, who had 13 years, 10 months and 29 days of his sentence remaining at the time of his escape from a prison in Brazil.

ERO said that the unidentified illegal migrant was in possession of fraudulent identification documents at the time of his arrest.

Authorities served the illegal migrant with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. He will remain in ICE ERO custody pending removal proceedings.

ERO said that immigration judges will make a decision based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal.

ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said that they “cannot allow the world’s criminals” to move to New England.

“This Brazilian fugitive was not only convicted of a violent crime in his native country, but he also attempted to evade Brazilian law by hiding out in Massachusetts,” Lyons said. “We cannot allow the world’s criminals to use our New England communities as hideouts from justice. ERO Boston will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to apprehend and remove such individuals from our neighborhoods.”