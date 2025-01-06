Illegal migrant charged with molesting Florida girl, 5, says family accused him over immigration status

An illegal migrant from Guatemala was arrested after allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl inside her home in two separate incidents, accusations the suspect is denying.

Nicolas Jose Francisco, 25, faces two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12. He is being held without bail at the Palm Beach County jail.

Francisco had been working for the young victim’s family for more than a year when he allegedly molested the girl on two separate occasions in the garage and bathroom of the family’s home, WFLX reported.

The girl first spoke to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families on Dec. 13 about the alleged abuse.

On both occasions, the child said Francisco had her go into the garage or bathroom where he touched her inappropriately, investigators said.

The child told investigators that in the first incident, Francisco called her into the garage and “touched her flower,” which is what she called her private area, WPEC reported.

In the second instance, the girl said Francisco took her to the bathroom where he allegedly exposed himself to her and touched her again.

Francisco said when he was interviewed by deputies on Thursday that the allegations were false and that the family was only making the accusations because he “was an undocumented immigrant.”

He said he touched the girl “by mistake both times” while he was in the garage and bathroom. He said he was attempting to help the girl go to the bathroom, but investigators said that there was no bathroom anywhere in the garage.

Deputies said Francisco later “apologized and admitted his behavior and actions were wrong.”

Francisco appeared before a judge on Friday morning.