Illegal migrant arrested, charged with raping woman in NYC

A Senegalese migrant who entered the United States illegally has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in New York City, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

Papa Diop, 38, was charged with first-degree rape, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital, after police say he “brutally” attacked a woman in the South Bronx Aug 5.

He was arrested Saturday.

He allegedly followed the woman and asked her for directions before sexually assaulting her, sources said.

TIM WALZ, KAMALA HARRIS’ NEW RIGHT-HAND MAN, ECHOES LEFT-WING CRIME POLICIES

He allegedly held her down on a park bench and raped her. The law enforcement source said Diop crossed into the U.S. illegally last year.

He is being held at Rikers Island jail on $250,000 bond.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

John Chell, the NYPD’s chief of patrol, criticized the city’s sanctuary laws that have led to migrant crime.

“When will our sanctuary city laws be amended to allow us to notify federal authorities regarding the deportation of non-citizens convicted of violent crimes?” he wrote Tuesday on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He cited the case of Daniel Davon-Bonilla, 24, of Nicaragua, who allegedly raped a 46-year-old woman at knifepoint over the weekend with another homeless person, Leovando Moreno, 37, in Brooklyn.

Davon-Bonilla was previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a migrant shelter last year.