Illegal migrant arrested, accused of rape after being released by Massachusetts court: ICE

A 28-year-old “gotaway” migrant has been arrested and charged with rape after he was previously released by a state court, despite his violent rap sheet.

In a Friday statement from the Boston, Massachusetts, field office, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of Jorge Luis Castro-Alvarado. He was arrested in Lynn, Massachusetts, on August 1.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston branch said that the migrant “unlawfully entered the United States before making his way to Massachusetts and allegedly victimizing a resident here.” The Guatemalan immigrant had entered the U.S. without being inspected, admitted or paroled, ICE says.

Officials are still determining exactly when and where Castro-Alvarado first entered American soil. In February, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Castro-Alvarado after he was arrested for assault and battery on a family or household member.

The migrant had later been convicted of the assault and battery charge, and was sentenced to eighteen months in prison. The Lynn District Court later lowered the prison sentence to six months.

According to ICE, the Essex County Superior Court arraigned Castro-Alvarado for two counts of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old in April. In defiance of ICE’s detainer, the court later released the suspect on bail without notifying immigration officials.

“The Essex County Superior Court released Castro from custody on bail without notification to ERO Boston despite an active immigration detainer in place,” ICE’s reported. “The court placed several conditions on Castro’s bail, including a GPS electronic monitoring requirement before releasing him back into the community.”

“Castro posed a significant threat to the members of our community,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing noncitizen threats to our New England neighborhoods.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Essex County Superior Court for comment, but has not heard back.