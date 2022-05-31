Illegal LA street takeover draws hundreds during Memorial Day weekend

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of people came out Monday night to watch an illegal street takeover in southern Los Angeles.

The first of two takeovers occurred in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood where spectators witnessed cars circling an intersection, passengers hanging out of windows and people launching fireworks.

The second street takeover happened in Compton, a few miles south of Vermont-Slauson. LA County sheriffs took over an hour to arrive on scene to break up the crowd, according to Fox 11.

LA MAYORAL CANDIDATE CALLS POLICE ‘WATCHDOG’ OF WHITE SUPREMACY AMID SURGING CRIME, HOMELESSNESS

Both incidents were two of the street takeovers that happened during Memorial Day weekend and over the past few months in Los Angeles County, according to Fox 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While authorities have informed spectators of potential charges and fines, it has not led to prevent the large crowds from gathering for the street takeover.

No one was reportedly injured or hurt.