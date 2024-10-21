Illegal immigrants arrested in Florida for sex trafficking 15-year-old runaway girl from NYC

Two illegal immigrants have been arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, in connection to the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl from New York City, authorities said Monday.

Detectives began working the case after receiving an anonymous tip about a teen runaway, missing since Sept. 12, who was believed to be the victim of a sex trafficking operation, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

Investigators used commercial sex ads to track down the minor and begin communication as a ruse to recover the minor. Detectives found the minor at a Motel 6 in Riviera Beach. She indicated that two individuals who both played a role in the sex trafficking were two to three doors down.

Investigators said the victim was recruited in New York City and trafficked down to Florida to perform sex acts for money. Officials said she was forced to perform sex acts at least 10 times.

BLUE STATE, ICE BATTLE OVER RELEASING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AS EXPERT WARNS POLITICIANS PUT IDEOLOGY OVER SAFETY

Yenire Karolina Pache Coleiton, a 33-year-old Colombian national, and Enyerbert Blanco, a previously deported 27-year-old Venezuelan national, were both arrested in connection to sex trafficking the teen.

“How can he be out on bond for attempted murder out of New York, he gets arrested in Miami for drug trafficking, and he’s out walking around?” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said of Blanco. “That’s unconscionable.”

Bradshaw said the sex trafficking is believed to have ties to a Venezuelan gang, though officials are still investigating.

“Obviously, whatever this vetting system is at the border ain’t working,” the sheriff said. “The border’s not closed, illegals are still coming in. This is the fourth time we’ve had something here in Palm Beach County involving crimes committed by illegals.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED IN WEALTHY FLORIDA COUNTY FOR SEXUAL CRIMES AGAINST A CHILD

Bradshaw said the three previous cases involved illegal immigrants who abducted and sexually assaulted an elderly woman, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala who molested a 10-year-old, and illegal immigrants from Venezuela who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.

“The families are angry because they shouldn’t be here to do this,” the sheriff said.

Bradshaw said Coleiton and Blanco would not be released under his watch.

“I can tell you one thing, folks,” he said. “That female and this guy here that were involved in this, their butts are staying in my jail. They’re not coming out.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coleiton and Blanco were both placed on an ICE detainer and given no bond.