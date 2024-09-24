Illegal immigrant reportedly accused in fatal Pennsylvania hit-and-run that claimed life of young musician

Authorities in Pennsylvania have reportedly identified a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash as an illegal immigrant.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced that 25-year-old Saul Rivera-Ramirez was arrested and taken into custody for the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Christian Sluka.

The crash happened on Saturday night, just before 11 p.m., when 911 was notified about a vehicle striking a motorcycle.

Officials said Rivera-Ramirez was driving a red Ford Taurus and took off on foot with a female and a small child after the crash.

Rivera-Ramirez is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle and driving without a license.

Allegheny County police confirmed to Channel 11 that Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States citizen.

“During their investigation, detectives learned Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States Citizen and is an undocumented immigrant. Detectives contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and we would defer any further questions about Rivera-Ramirez’s immigration status to that agency,” the department said.

Rivera-Ramire was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary arraignment.

“On Saturday, September 21st, we tragically lost a son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend,” a post from Sydney Goisse read on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Sluka.

“Christian was a selfless, hardworking, and talented individual, and his community and family will forever be changed without him,” the post continued.

Social media posts continue to pour in honoring Sluka, who, according to a post on Facebook from Gold Mountain Music, was a bass player for the band “Osprey.”

“Today, I am devastated by the loss of the brilliant local talent, Christian Sluka. As good a bass player as he was he was an even better son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend,” the post read. “He was a CORE member of the Gold Mountain Music community and present at almost every event. If he wasn’t on stage with his band Osprey, he was in the crowd with his family ALWAYS smiling and looking after his little brothers. I will always be grateful that Christian performed with us, laughed with us, supported us, and was an overwhelming example of generosity to everyone he encountered.”

Fox News Digital reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.